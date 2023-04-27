Courtesy: RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

The players chosen to NFC South teams in the first round Thursday of the NFL draft:

1) Carolina Panthers — Bryce Young, QB, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Alabama

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, left, and Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, hold a team jersey after Young was chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Scouting report: Poised leader and creative playmaker, who excels at buying time while seeing the entire field. Elite combination of instincts and intelligence with a good arm, but, boy, is he small for an NFL quarterback.

Fact: The national high school player of the year as a senior in California went on to become the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner as a sophomore at Alabama.

Notable: Alabama’s first Heisman-winning quarterback is now the first Tide player taken No. 1 overall in the NFL draft since QB Harry Gilmer by Washington in 1948.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson poses after being chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

8) Atlanta Falcons — Bijan Robinson, RB, 5-11, 215, Texas

Scouting report: Vision, burst, finishing power and reliable hands make Robinson one of the best running back prospects in the past decade. Will need to be more decisive hitting holes in the NFL.

Fact: His 3,410 career yards rushing rank behind only Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson and Earl Campbell (all four-year players) in Texas history.

Notable: Robinson is the first Texas offensive player selected in the first round since QB Vince Young was taken by Tennessee No. 3 overall in 2006.

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Calijah Kancey, DT, 6-1, 281, Pittsburgh.

Scouting report: Undersized, but active and quick interior lineman. He’s no Aaron Donald, who came out of Pitt with a similar scouting report, but he’s disruptive.

Fact: Led major college football defensive tackles with 14 tackles for loss last season.

Notable: Last time Tampa Bay picked a defensive tackle in the first round was Vita Vea from Washington at No. 12 in 2018.

