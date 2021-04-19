Neyland Park preparing for Brees’ FNA football league

Lafayette, LA (KLFY) — The grounds at Neyland Park, home to Drew Brees’ Football ‘N’ America co-ed flag football league, are being prepared for the spring season, according to a press release from Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Better known as FNA, the Lafayette league is under new leadership, and commissioners Brandon and Krista Mier are in the final stretch of registering players this week.

Brees and co-founders created FNA for kids to play football in a fun and competitive environment and to set the gold standard in flag football. Rules and standards vary from league to league but FNA has standardized the game for kids, while keeping it fun and competitive.

“There’s no other operation that caters to friends, family, and football like FNA,” Commissioner Brandon Mier said. “It is 100 percent driven toward families. Drew put a phenomenal program together. He’s worked through everything that other recreation leagues have not figured out.”

Boys and girls in grades K-10 are eligible to play. Deadline to register is Sunday April 25, 2021. Follow this link to register: https://www.playfna.com/League/Lafayette/index.cfm

For more information about FNA Lafayette, contact Commissioners Brandon and Krista Mier at 985-373-1641, or Lafayette Parks and Recreation Athletic Sports Director Walter Guillory at 337-291-8375.