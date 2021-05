New Orleans – The Pelicans lost their final road contest of the season Friday night at Golden State, 125-122.

Jordan Poole had 38 points for the Warriors. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 30 points for the Pelicans.

New Orleans trailed 75-57 at the half.

The Pelicans, 31-40, close the season Sunday night at 8 pm against the Lakers at the Smoothie King Center.