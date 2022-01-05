Newton lifts East Carolina over Tulane in OT

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 14 points in overtime to lead East Carolina to an 88-80 win over Tulane on Wednesday night.
Newton had a career-high 32 points.
Jaylen Forbes led the Green Wave with 24 points and seven rebounds.
