Newton lifts East Carolina over Tulane in OT

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 14 points in overtime to lead East Carolina to an 88-80 win over Tulane on Wednesday night.

Newton had a career-high 32 points.

Jaylen Forbes led the Green Wave with 24 points and seven rebounds.

