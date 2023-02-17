NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Junior Hannah Plaisance and freshman Lily Arjmand each scored two 2nd-half goals against Northlake Christian, leading Newman to the LHSAA Division 4 Select Girls Soccer championship.

Watch full highlights of Newman’s 4-0 win over Northlake Christian in the WGNO Media Player above.

The state title game will see No. 6 Newman (19-4-6) take on four-seeded Episcopal on Wednesday at Southeastern Louisiana’s Strawberry Stadium.

Follow us on social media! Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno