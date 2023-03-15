NEW ORLEANS — Newman guard Chris Lockett was named Louisiana Gatorade player of the year after an illustrious career with the Greenies.

Lockett averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists his senior season, helping Newman win their second consecutive Division III boy’s basketball state title.

He was named Most Outstanding Player in the 2023 championship win over Calvary Baptist last week with 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Newman head basketball coach Randy Livingston is a former two-time Gatorade player of the year and took to social media to congratulate Chris Lockett.

“Welcome to the Gatorade Player of the Year Club. Sticking to the plan has its rewards. I am deeply grateful for the huge role you played in putting the Newman Basketball program back on the map,” said Livingston.

In November, Lockett signed to continue his basketball career at Boise State University.