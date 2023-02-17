METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Newman heads into playoffs on a 7-game win streak after beating Country Day 64-46 in a matchup for the District 10-2A title and a matchup between the top two teams in Division III select.

“I said at that time when I took over the job, you know, in order for us to be considered one of the best programs, you’re going to have to come through Country Day and Mike (McGuire),” said Newman head basketball coach Randy Livingston. “I remember that and I think we’ve slowly built the program.

“I think people think this happened overnight, but we had Javon Ruffin and Chris make it to the semifinals was to a great Dunham team,” Livingston continued. “The next year we make it to the finals and, you know, in a 2-minute span, we’re up six and don’t get it done. The next year they remember that they came through and now we’re just at a point in the program where I think we got a chance to be special for four or five or six more years and I give hats off to Chris and Canin Jefferson. They have been the standard setter and a tone setter for Newman basketball.”

In Friday’s win, Newman’s Chris Lockett led all scorers with 18 points. Senior Canin Jefferson followed with 17.

Jordan Trahan led Country Day with 15 points.

When the backcourt of Jefferson and Lockett is clicking like tonight, the Greenies are a tough out on any stage.

“Nights like that, man, that’s special. It was literally the first half, me, he got in foul trouble the first half. Second half, him. It was just special. I mean, It’s hard to stop that when we’re clicking, but I don’t know if anyone can, really,” said Newman point guard Canin Jefferson.

When the playoff brackets are released on Monday, Newman is expected to be the top seed in Division III select.