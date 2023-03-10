LAKE CHARLES, La. — No. 1 Newman defeated No. 3 Calvary Baptist, 52-42 to win the Division III Select state championship Friday afternoon at Burton Coliseum.

Newman took a 37-19 lead into the fourth quarter where they help off a Calvary comeback to secure championship gold.

The duo of Canin Jefferson and Chris Lockett came up big one final time for the Greenies on the state’s biggest stage.

Jefferson finished with a game-high 18 points while Lockett added 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in the win. Chris Lockett was named Most Outstanding Player

“I start the season off with a moniker and try to make these guys look at it every day. Once you become committed to being excellent, sometimes it’s not going go to work all the time, but it becomes a habit and it’s become habit for these two guys and this team and the program to where we expect to play well and even if we don’t play our best, we’re savvy enough veterans. They’ve been around and they’ve been the semifinals and three finals, these guys. So they understand what it takes and what winning looks like and I was happy to see these guys finish on an incredible high note,” says Newman head basketball coach Randy Livingston.

The state title gives the Newman boy’s basketball program 11 total, the second under head coach Randy Livingston.

Newman graduates four seniors, including Canin Jefferson, Chris Lockett, Paul Collins, and Law Agovino.