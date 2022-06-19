NEW ORLEANS — The Texas Longhorns received some good news Sunday afternoon that Isidore Newman tight end Will Randle had committed to play football there.

Randle was reportedly on an official visit at Texas on Sunday when he committed.

He announced it to the college football world on Twitter , saying there is “Something in the orange.”

The 6’3, 220 pound 3-star tight end held double-digit offers from college programs across the country.

Randle is entering his senior season with the Greenies and 5-star quarterback Arch Manning.

As a junior, he recorded over 460 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

Here are some of Will Randle’s highlights from his junior season and 7-on-7 this summer: