LAFAYETTE, La. — No. 1 Newman defeated No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas, 70-51 in the LHSAA Division III semi-finals Thursday afternoon at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

Austin Montgomery led the Greenies with 16 points followed by Canin Jefferson with 14 points and 8 assists.

Chris Lockett added 9 points and 5 assists in the win.

For St. Thomas, Kendrell Perry led the Falcons with 15 points while Jae Berner scored 12 points.

Senior Drew Milton added 9 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Newman will now play Lafayette Christian in the Division III championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Cajundome.

The last time Newman won a boy’s basketball state championship was in 1993, when head coach Randy Livingston was a senior on the team.