NEW ORLEANS — The top-ranked team in Division III select took care of business at home Friday night with Newman defeating Amite, 67-41.

The Greenies were led by senior point guard Canin Jefferson, who poured in a team-high 14 points.

Sebastian Thrower followed with 9, while Chris Lockett and Jackson Williams added 7 points each.

The high-point man on the night for Amite was Lemar Harris who scored a game-high 16 points. Simeon Powell followed with 8 points in the loss.

With the win, Newman improves to 25-6 overall (according to in and out-of-state matchups on MaxPreps).

Newman returns to action Monday night at Ponchatoula before opening district tournament play next week on Wednesday, February 15th.

Highlights of this game and much more on WGNO’s Friday Night Sports at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.