HAMMOND, La. — Newman girl’s soccer defeated Episcopal, 4-2 to claim the Division IV select state soccer championship Wednesday night at Strawberry Stadium.

Episcopal jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half courtesy of two goals from senior Katie Capron.

Newman freshman Liliane Arjmand would put the Greenies on the board with a goal in the 29th minute, cutting the deficit to 2-1 at the half.

Liliane Arjmand would tie the game at 2 in the 45th minute and momentum would completely shift in Newman’s favor.

In the 58th minute, Hannah Plaisance would score the go-ahead goal for Newman. Arjmand would close it out in the 64th minute with her third goal of the night.

“Four goals scored, three by a freshman and one by a junior. It’s from our senior class that we had the maturity to come back from a deficit. It’s from the trust that they had in each other that they knew that they could do this. I can tell you right now, this is our 30th game of the year. We have not trailed at halftime in any game until tonight,” says Newman head girl’s soccer coach Doug Freese.

Liliane Arjmand was named Most Outstanding Player for her hat trick in the Division IV select state championship.

This was the first state title for first-year head coach Doug Freese while the program sees its sixth soccer championship in the last ten years.