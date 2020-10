New Orleans, La – The Newman Greenies improve to 3-0 on the season defeating Booker T. Washington 55-22 at Michael Lupin Field on Thursday night. The game was aired on ESPN2.

Sophomore quarterback Arch Manning finished with 241 yards passing, 3 total touchdowns and threw 2 interceptions.

Harvard commit Sterling Scott added a rushing touchdown and returned a 20-yard pick-six in the first quarter.

For highlights from the game, click on the video above.