Newman loses heartbreaker to Dunham in Division III Championship

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Dunham Tigers defeated the Newman Greenies, 52-48 in the Boy’s Basketball Division III Championship game Friday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Dunham only had two players score in double figures, one of those being Senior Carlos Stewart who accounted for 28 of the Tigers 52 points.

Stewart was named Most Outstanding Player.

Dunham Head Coach Jonathan Pixley talks about Stewart’s performance after the game:

For Newman, Chris Lockett led the Greenies with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Canin Jefferson added 10 points 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

Here is Newman Head Coach Randy Livingston and players after the game: