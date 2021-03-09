Newman beats Holy Savior Menard to advance to first state title game since 1993

LAFAYETTE, La. — The No. 1 Newman Greenies defeated No. 4 Holy Savior Menard, 54-45 in the Boy’s Division III Semi-Final round Tuesday night at the Cajundome.

The Greenies advance to the programs first state championship game since Head Coach Randy Livingston last won it as a player for Newman in 1993.

Leading the charge for Newman against Holy Savior Menard was Chris Lockett with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Canin Jefferson added 14 points and a team-high 4 steals.

Newman Head Coach Randy Livingston after the game:

Newman will play the winner of Lafayette Christian and Dunham in the Division III State Championship Friday at Noon in Lake Charles.