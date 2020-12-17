New Year’s Six bowl berth at stake in Sun Belt championship

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier reacts to a call in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Monroe in Monroe, La., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

A postseason prize few expected even possible could await No. 9 Coastal Carolina or No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette following Sun Belt Conference championship game and an unprecedented season for the league.

The winner could hear their name called Sunday for one of the prestigious and lucrative New Year’s Six bowl games, something that seemed a pipe dream in August.

Now, both teams are very much in the running for the spot that goes to the highest-ranked team from a group of five league for a top-tier bowl.

The two teams will face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.