New Warrior: Sophie B. Wright names Kenneth Dorsey Jr. new head football coach

Sophie B. Wright has reached into a successful program for its new football coach.

The school has hired Booker T. Washington assistant, and former St. Aug interim coach Kenneth Dorsey Jr. as its new head coach.

The 32 year old Dorsey served as the defensive coordinator at Booker T. Washington for the 2020 season. He was named interim head coach at St. Aug in 2019.

Director of Athletics Jason Bertrand said Dorsey was impressive in his interview.

“He is extremely organized,” said Bertrand.

Dorsey said the charter school director, Sharon Clark was a big reason why he accepted the job.

“She is stern and disciplined,” said Dorsey. “But, she always has your back.”

Dorsey began his high school career as a player at John Curtis. After Katrina, he left for LaGrange in Lake Charles. But, then Hurricane Rita struck there, and his family left for Birmingham. He graduated from Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama.

He played defensive end for the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Dorsey will bring in a new staff. Among those will be Devon Francois as defensive coordinator. Francois was with Dorsey this season at Booker T. Washington as the defensive backs coach.

His first official day on the job at Sophie B. Wright is February 1st.