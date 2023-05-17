Here’s the announcement from East Jefferson principal Benjamin Moscona:

It is with great pleasure that I announce East Jefferson has hired our new head football coach, Coach Brian Glover. Coach Glover is extremely excited and eager to meet the players and put his imprint Warrior football. Coach Glover will meet the team on Monday, May 22nd. He brings his extensive knowledge and experience to an excited East Jefferson Football team looking for their first district championship since 2013. Principal Benjamin Moscona states, “I am pleased to announce Coach Brian Glover as the East Jefferson Warriors head football coach. What impressed me most about Coach Glover was his ability to build a positive culture among his football players. His players were motivated, tenacious, and competitive”. Coach Glover comes to the Warriors as his previous school, Grace King High School, will close its doors at the end of this year. He was the head coach of the Fighting Irish for the past 3 years. Once a competitor against the team he now leads, Coach Glover will try to recapture some of that Warrior pride and team spirit to lead his new team to victory.