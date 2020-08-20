New teammates leave big impression on Malcolm Jenkins at Saints camp

NEW ORLEANS, La. – In the few weeks that Malcolm Jenkins has been back with the New Orleans Saints, Jenkins says that he is blown away by the talent on the 2020 roster.

Jenkins added that the it was one of the most talented teams he has ever been a part of.

Jenkins said, “When I stepped in it was very apparent very early on, like, I don’t understand how you guys haven’t won a Super Bowl in the last three seasons.”

While speaking with reporters Thursday, Jenkins was asked about his initial impression of his new teammates at training camp.

Jenkins was asked about the most competitive wide receiver he has ever faced in training camp.

Jenkins answered, “I think Michael Thomas is probably fitting that bill. He’s somebody who’s very, very passionate. You’d think the first rep of practice is the first rep of the Super Bowl. He wants to win everything.”

On the defensive side of the ball, a certain tandem was quick to catch his attention.

Jenkins says that he expects cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins to wreak havoc on opposing offenses all season long.

“I don’t think I’ve played with a tandem who are both as talented as Marshon and Janoris. Janoris being a veteran who can run with anybody, can change direction and cover anybody who I think is really motivated and hungry right now. To watch him just in practice against our receivers has been impressive. And then I think Marshon really can be the best corner in this league,” added Jenkins.

Jenkins says he plans to help Lattimore and other emerging stars in their development while being a major contributor both on and off the field

Jenkins said, “As a leader, it is just looking at it like, well, how do we not mess this up? How do we continue to keep guys engaged and motivated and constantly striving to compete and improve and grow? I think that’s the largest part is how do we get over that hump? I know that’s one of the roles that I was brought here to produce. So that’s really what I’m focused on now.”

Malcolm Jenkins resigned with the New Orleans Saints in March on a four-year, $32-million deal that could be worth up to $35 million.