NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Pelicans face Sacramento.

The Pelicans have gone 28-21 against Western Conference teams. New Orleans is eighth in the Western Conference with 53.5 points per game in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 19.1.

The Kings are 31-17 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento leads the Western Conference scoring 121.4 points per game while shooting 49.7%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Kings won 123-108 in the last matchup on March 7. Kevin Huerter led the Kings with 25 points, and Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 24 points.