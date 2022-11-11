NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints continue to be bit by the injury bug, ruling five players out and four others as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Center Erik McCoy (calf), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), guard Andrus Peat (tricep), and running back Mark Ingram (knee) will not play on Sunday.

McCoy and Werner were both injured in Monday night’s 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Safety Marcus Maye, safety P.J. Williams (illness), defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness) were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

The New Orleans Saints will play the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at noon.