NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints rule 2 players out and 7 others questionable on the final injury report before their Sunday rematch with the Atlanta Falcons.

Defensive end Cam Jordan (foot), kicker Wil Lutz (illness), and offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) were listed as full participants Friday.

Safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), running back Dwayne Washington (illness), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) are all questionable for Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

Saints center Erik McCoy was not listed on the Friday injury report. He spoke with the media in the locker room today.

Linebacker Zack Baun (ankle) and safety P.J. Williams have been ruled out.

The Saints host the Falcons Sunday at noon.