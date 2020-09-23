New Orleans Saints release updated injury report with 3 new names

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Despite no practice, he New Orleans Saints released their latest injury report Wednesday.

6 Saints made the list:

Michael Thomas (ankle) and Marcus Davenport (elbow) did not play in Monday Night’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Trey Hendrickson (groin) did play, and had quite the impact.

Hendrickson finished Monday night with 5 tackles and a sack, totaling 4 tackles and another sack in the Saints Week 1 game against Tampa Bay.

Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with a groin injury.

Notable listings for the Green Bay packers are Wide Receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and Defensive Tackle Kenny Clark (groin).