New Orleans Saints rejuvenated by bye week

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 26: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, LA. – In previous years, New Orleans has been very successful after its bye week.



Typically bye weeks are had in the middle of the season when teams are suffering from injuries, various road games, etc. Sound familiar?



The New Orleans Saints have experienced all of that (and more) in just the first five weeks of the 2021-2022 season.

“This was my first bye week where coach gave us a whole week off,” said quarterback Jameis Winston.



“I asked him some things I needed to get better at and he sent me a healthy text message of what I need to get better at. I focus on those things, but that’s really it. I used this by week to cherish my wife and spend some time with my boys,” said Winston.



“It’s kind of tough getting away from it because we’re in the middle of season. It’s an early by week. I really wanted to be out there, but just hopefully us getting healthy and us having this breath of fresh air to get locked back and loaded and get ready to play,” said Winston.

“I think rest recovery and then the focus coming back with obviously a Monday night game and a quick turn around from a Monday night game on the west coast to a Sunday night game,” said head coach Sean Payton.