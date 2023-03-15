NEW ORLEANS — Quarterback Jameis Winston took to social media Wednesday to release his own personal statement describing why he decided to return to the New Orleans Saints.

Jameis Winston signed a two-year $28 million deal in March of last year to be the Saints starting quarterback, but injuries to his back and foot limited Winston to just three games.

Winston played in just 7 games the year before injuring both his ACL and MCL on October 31, 2021, at home against Tampa Bay.

Earlier this month, the New Orleans Saints signed Derek Carr to a four-year $150 million dollar deal, signaling that the former Raiders signal-caller would be QB1 next season.

Winston was set to make $12.8 million in 2023 but restructured the final year of his deal to remain with the black and gold. A move that Carr expressed support for when the announcement was made

Jameis begins by stating his “love” for the city of New Orleans and how he has “never felt so culturally in tune with a fan base.”

Winston goes on to say, “The things that led me here are still here. A stable organization, a championship-caliber team, and a great fan base. This year’s team like last year’s team is built to win a Super Bowl. Let there be no doubt, I am still a championship-caliber starting quarterback in this league. However, getting healthy and staying healthy is my number one priority and I have suffered three devastating injuries over the last two years. I need to stay healthy to assist this team in getting to where we want to go.”

Winston closes out his heartfelt statement by saying he will “serve and lead however I need in order to see this organization and city win!”