NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have signed tackle Cameron Erving to the active roster from the practice squad, elevated defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles to the active roster (standard elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday’s contest at Tampa Bay, and placed tackle Ryan Ramczyk on Injured Reserve, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Erving, 6-5, 315, was originally a first-round draft pick (19th overall) of the Cleveland Browns in 2015 out of Florida State. Erving has played in 96 regular season games with 57 starts at every offensive line position except center for Cleveland (2015-16), Kansas City (2017-19), Dallas (2020), Carolina (2021-22) and New Orleans (2023), also appearing in three postseason contests with two starts for the Chiefs (2018-19). Erving was signed to the Saints practice squad on October 4 after spending the preseason with the Panthers and started the October 19 contest vs. Jacksonville at right tackle.

Jean-Charles (pronounced John Charles), 5-10, 184, was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round (178th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State and has played in 26 regular season games for the Packers (2021-22), San Francisco 49ers (2023) and Saints (2023), making three solo tackles and 12 special teams stops. In 2023, the Miramar, Fla. native has played in five games for the 49ers and one for the Saints and was credited with one solo tackle and three special teams stops for San Francisco. Jean-Charles played in 50 games with 25 starts at Appalachian State and registered 97 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He started 12 games as a senior in 2020 and registered 37 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception, earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors and Sun Belt Player of the Year honors from Pro Football Focus.

The team also ruled defensive end Payton Turner out for Sunday’s contest.

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Saints}