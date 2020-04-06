New Orleans Saints & Pelicans launch “#HomeTeamTV” series

Courtesy: Press Release from the New Orleans Saints & Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, La.- New Orleans Saints, Pelicans launched a brand new daily content series today called,“#HomeTeamTV”, a fun and interactive way for fans to stay engaged during the stay-at-home order.
To make being homebound a little more tolerable, fans will get to connect
with the teams in unique ways Monday through Friday.
The content series will include:
Mental Health Mondays sponsored by Ochsner promotes how fans can learn
how mental health experts or Saints and Pelicans players handle stress, while they
also share some of their stress relief strategies.
Turnt-Up Tuesdays sponsored by Zatarains will be a TikTok video of Saints and
Pelicans hype team, dance team and cheerleaders teaching fun and quick danc
lessons.
Wildcard Wednesdays sponsored by Entergy is a rotating schedule of creative
and unique content comprised of cooking, games, activities, etc.
Take-out Thursdays sponsored by Coca-Cola (Saints) and Sprite (Pelicans)
promotes supporting local businesses and ordering take-out.
Fitness Fridays sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield provides fans with
exercise videos that can be completed at home and are fun for all ages.
Stay tuned and be on alert throughout the upcoming weeks to view some of the latest
content on NewOrleansSaints.com, Pelicans.com, the Saints and Pelicans apps, as well
as on Saints and Pelicans social channels.
Fans can tune in daily at noon to view new content.