New Orleans Saints & Pelicans launch “#HomeTeamTV” series

Courtesy: Press Release from the New Orleans Saints & Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, La.- New Orleans Saints, Pelicans launched a brand new daily content series today called,“#HomeTeamTV”, a fun and interactive way for fans to stay engaged during the stay-at-home order.

To make being homebound a little more tolerable, fans will get to connect

with the teams in unique ways Monday through Friday.



The content series will include:



Mental Health Mondays sponsored by Ochsner promotes how fans can learn

how mental health experts or Saints and Pelicans players handle stress, while they

also share some of their stress relief strategies.



Turnt-Up Tuesdays sponsored by Zatarains will be a TikTok video of Saints and

Pelicans hype team, dance team and cheerleaders teaching fun and quick danc

lessons.



Wildcard Wednesdays sponsored by Entergy is a rotating schedule of creative

and unique content comprised of cooking, games, activities, etc.

Take-out Thursdays sponsored by Coca-Cola (Saints) and Sprite (Pelicans)

promotes supporting local businesses and ordering take-out.



Fitness Fridays sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield provides fans with

exercise videos that can be completed at home and are fun for all ages.



Stay tuned and be on alert throughout the upcoming weeks to view some of the latest

content on NewOrleansSaints.com, Pelicans.com, the Saints and Pelicans apps, as well

as on Saints and Pelicans social channels.



Fans can tune in daily at noon to view new content.