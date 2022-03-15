NEW YORK — A total of 39 compensatory draft selections in the 2022 NFL Draft have been awarded to 16 teams, the NFL announced today. 

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents (“CFA”) than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

The compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.  The formula was developed by the NFL management council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.  No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement limits the number of compensatory selections to the number of clubs then in the League (32). This year, one club, the Kansas City Chiefs, qualified for a compensatory selection under the net loss formula but will not receive that pick because the final numerical value of the CFA who was lost ranked 33rd among the final numerical values of all compensatory selections. Kansas City will receive a compensatory selection for one other CFA lost whose final numerical value ranked within the top 32.

In addition to the 32 compensatory selections awarded under the net loss formula, seven special compensatory selections were awarded to six clubs: the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers (two special compensatory selections), Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams under a 2020 amendment to the League’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs. This initiative provides that the prior employer-club of a minority employee who has been hired by another club as its head coach or primary football executive (general manager) will receive compensation in the form of a special compensatory draft selection in the third round of each of the next two drafts, or in each of the next three drafts if two minority employees from the employer-club are hired for these positions by another club or clubs. Special compensatory selections are awarded in draft selection order after all other compensatory selections in round three and are denoted with an asterisk in the following table. 

The following 2022 compensatory draft picks have been awarded for the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 28-30 in Las Vegas:

RoundRound Choice/Overall SelectionTeam
333-97Detroit
334-98New Orleans
335-99*Cleveland
336-100*Baltimore
337-101*New Orleans
338-102*San Francisco
339-103*Kansas City
340-104*Los Angeles Rams
341-105*San Francisco
   
433-138Pittsburgh
434-139Baltimore
435-140Green Bay
436-141Baltimore
437-142Los Angeles Rams
438-143Tennessee
   
533-176Dallas
534-177Detroit
535-178Dallas
536-179Indianapolis
   
633-211Los Angeles Rams
634-212Los Angeles Rams
635-213Atlanta
636-214Los Angeles Chargers
637-215Arizona
638-216Indianapolis
639-217Detroit
640-218Los Angeles Rams
641-219Tennessee
642-220San Francisco
643-221San Francisco
   
733-254Los Angeles Chargers
734-255Los Angeles Chargers
735-256Arizona
736-257Arizona
737-258Green Bay
738-259Kansas City
739-260Los Angeles Chargers
740-261Tampa Bay
741-262San Francisco

The compensatory free agents lost and gained in 2021 by the clubs that will receive compensatory picks in the 2022 Draft:

ARIZONALost:Arnold, Dan; Blackson, Angelo; Drake, Kenyan; Peterson, Patrick; Reddick, Haason
Gained:Green, A.J.; Prater, Matt
 
ATLANTALost:Mack, Alex; McCray, Justin; Neal, Keanu
Gained:Davis, Mike; Patterson, Cordarrelle
 
BALTIMORELost:Judon, Matthew; Ngakoue, Yannick; Ward, Jihad
Gained:Watkins, Sammy
 
DALLASLost:Awuzie, Chidobe; Dalton, Andy; Erving, Cameron; Woods, Xavier
Gained:Basham, Tarell; Neal, Keanu
 
DETROITLost:Agnew, Jamal; Davis, Jarrad; Golladay, Kenny; Jones, Marvin; Prater, Matt
Gained:Perriman, Breshad; Williams, Jamaal
 
GREEN BAYLost:Linsley, Corey; Williams, Jamaal
Gained: 
 
INDIANAPOLISLost:Autry, Denico; Brissett, Jacoby; Walker, Anthony
Gained:Tevi, Sam
 
KANSAS CITY CHIEFSLost:Kpassagnon, Tanoh; Watkins, Sammy; Wilson, Damien
Gained:Thuney, Joe
 
LOS ANGELES CHARGERSLost:Feeney, Dan; Henry, Hunter; Jenkins, Rayshawn; Perryman, Denzel; Taylor, Tyrod; Tevi, Sam
Gained:Feiler, Matt; Linsley, Corey
 
LOS ANGELES RAMSLost:Ebukam, Samson; Everett, Gerald; Fox, Morgan; Hill, Troy; Johnson, John
Gained: 
 
NEW ORLEANSLost:Hendrickson, Trey; Rankins, Sheldon
Gained:Kpassagnon, Tanoh
 
PITTSBURGHLost:Dupree, Bud; Feiler, Matt; Hilton, Mike
Gained:Haeg, Joe; Witherspoon, Ahkello (acquired via trade)
 
SAN FRANCISCOLost:Beathard, C.J.; Bourne, Kendrick; Hyder, Kerry; Witherspoon, Ahkello
Gained:Ebukam, Samson; Mack, Alex
 
TAMPA BAYLost:Haeg, Joe
Gained: 
 
TENNESSEELost:Clowney, Jadeveon; Davis, Corey; Jones, DaQuan; King, Desmond; Smith, Jonnu
Gained:Autry, Denico; Dupree, Bud; Lamm, Kendall


2022 NFL COMPENSATORY DRAFT PICKS*

Los Angeles Chargers4
Los Angeles Rams4
Arizona3
Detroit3
San Francisco3
Baltimore2
Dallas2
Green Bay2
Indianapolis2
Tennessee2
Atlanta1
Kansas City1
New Orleans1
Pittsburgh1
Tampa Bay1
TOTAL32

*Does not include special compensatory selections

SUMMARY OF COMPENSATORY DRAFT PICKS, 1994-2022*

Baltimore55
Dallas49
Green Bay47
New England46
Los Angeles Rams43
Philadelphia37
Cincinnati35
Pittsburgh35
San Francisco35
Tennessee33
Seattle32
Arizona29
Buffalo28
Kansas City28
New York Giants28
Minnesota27
Atlanta25
Indianapolis25
Los Angeles Chargers25
Denver24
Detroit24
Miami22
Tampa Bay22
Las Vegas21
Carolina20
Chicago20
Jacksonville19
Houston18
Washington17
New York Jets14
Cleveland13
New Orleans13
TOTAL909

*Does not include special compensatory selections

{Courtesy: release from the NFL}