NEW YORK — A total of 39 compensatory draft selections in the 2022 NFL Draft have been awarded to 16 teams, the NFL announced today.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents (“CFA”) than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

The compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL management council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement limits the number of compensatory selections to the number of clubs then in the League (32). This year, one club, the Kansas City Chiefs, qualified for a compensatory selection under the net loss formula but will not receive that pick because the final numerical value of the CFA who was lost ranked 33rd among the final numerical values of all compensatory selections. Kansas City will receive a compensatory selection for one other CFA lost whose final numerical value ranked within the top 32.

In addition to the 32 compensatory selections awarded under the net loss formula, seven special compensatory selections were awarded to six clubs: the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers (two special compensatory selections), Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams under a 2020 amendment to the League’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs. This initiative provides that the prior employer-club of a minority employee who has been hired by another club as its head coach or primary football executive (general manager) will receive compensation in the form of a special compensatory draft selection in the third round of each of the next two drafts, or in each of the next three drafts if two minority employees from the employer-club are hired for these positions by another club or clubs. Special compensatory selections are awarded in draft selection order after all other compensatory selections in round three and are denoted with an asterisk in the following table.

The following 2022 compensatory draft picks have been awarded for the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 28-30 in Las Vegas:

Round Round Choice/Overall Selection Team 3 33-97 Detroit 3 34-98 New Orleans 3 35-99* Cleveland 3 36-100* Baltimore 3 37-101* New Orleans 3 38-102* San Francisco 3 39-103* Kansas City 3 40-104* Los Angeles Rams 3 41-105* San Francisco 4 33-138 Pittsburgh 4 34-139 Baltimore 4 35-140 Green Bay 4 36-141 Baltimore 4 37-142 Los Angeles Rams 4 38-143 Tennessee 5 33-176 Dallas 5 34-177 Detroit 5 35-178 Dallas 5 36-179 Indianapolis 6 33-211 Los Angeles Rams 6 34-212 Los Angeles Rams 6 35-213 Atlanta 6 36-214 Los Angeles Chargers 6 37-215 Arizona 6 38-216 Indianapolis 6 39-217 Detroit 6 40-218 Los Angeles Rams 6 41-219 Tennessee 6 42-220 San Francisco 6 43-221 San Francisco 7 33-254 Los Angeles Chargers 7 34-255 Los Angeles Chargers 7 35-256 Arizona 7 36-257 Arizona 7 37-258 Green Bay 7 38-259 Kansas City 7 39-260 Los Angeles Chargers 7 40-261 Tampa Bay 7 41-262 San Francisco

The compensatory free agents lost and gained in 2021 by the clubs that will receive compensatory picks in the 2022 Draft:

ARIZONA Lost: Arnold, Dan; Blackson, Angelo; Drake, Kenyan; Peterson, Patrick; Reddick, Haason Gained: Green, A.J.; Prater, Matt ATLANTA Lost: Mack, Alex; McCray, Justin; Neal, Keanu Gained: Davis, Mike; Patterson, Cordarrelle BALTIMORE Lost: Judon, Matthew; Ngakoue, Yannick; Ward, Jihad Gained: Watkins, Sammy DALLAS Lost: Awuzie, Chidobe; Dalton, Andy; Erving, Cameron; Woods, Xavier Gained: Basham, Tarell; Neal, Keanu DETROIT Lost: Agnew, Jamal; Davis, Jarrad; Golladay, Kenny; Jones, Marvin; Prater, Matt Gained: Perriman, Breshad; Williams, Jamaal GREEN BAY Lost: Linsley, Corey; Williams, Jamaal Gained: INDIANAPOLIS Lost: Autry, Denico; Brissett, Jacoby; Walker, Anthony Gained: Tevi, Sam KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Lost: Kpassagnon, Tanoh; Watkins, Sammy; Wilson, Damien Gained: Thuney, Joe LOS ANGELES CHARGERS Lost: Feeney, Dan; Henry, Hunter; Jenkins, Rayshawn; Perryman, Denzel; Taylor, Tyrod; Tevi, Sam Gained: Feiler, Matt; Linsley, Corey LOS ANGELES RAMS Lost: Ebukam, Samson; Everett, Gerald; Fox, Morgan; Hill, Troy; Johnson, John Gained: NEW ORLEANS Lost: Hendrickson, Trey; Rankins, Sheldon Gained: Kpassagnon, Tanoh PITTSBURGH Lost: Dupree, Bud; Feiler, Matt; Hilton, Mike Gained: Haeg, Joe; Witherspoon, Ahkello (acquired via trade) SAN FRANCISCO Lost: Beathard, C.J.; Bourne, Kendrick; Hyder, Kerry; Witherspoon, Ahkello Gained: Ebukam, Samson; Mack, Alex TAMPA BAY Lost: Haeg, Joe Gained: TENNESSEE Lost: Clowney, Jadeveon; Davis, Corey; Jones, DaQuan; King, Desmond; Smith, Jonnu Gained: Autry, Denico; Dupree, Bud; Lamm, Kendall



2022 NFL COMPENSATORY DRAFT PICKS*

Los Angeles Chargers 4 Los Angeles Rams 4 Arizona 3 Detroit 3 San Francisco 3 Baltimore 2 Dallas 2 Green Bay 2 Indianapolis 2 Tennessee 2 Atlanta 1 Kansas City 1 New Orleans 1 Pittsburgh 1 Tampa Bay 1 TOTAL 32

*Does not include special compensatory selections

SUMMARY OF COMPENSATORY DRAFT PICKS, 1994-2022*

Baltimore 55 Dallas 49 Green Bay 47 New England 46 Los Angeles Rams 43 Philadelphia 37 Cincinnati 35 Pittsburgh 35 San Francisco 35 Tennessee 33 Seattle 32 Arizona 29 Buffalo 28 Kansas City 28 New York Giants 28 Minnesota 27 Atlanta 25 Indianapolis 25 Los Angeles Chargers 25 Denver 24 Detroit 24 Miami 22 Tampa Bay 22 Las Vegas 21 Carolina 20 Chicago 20 Jacksonville 19 Houston 18 Washington 17 New York Jets 14 Cleveland 13 New Orleans 13 TOTAL 909

*Does not include special compensatory selections

