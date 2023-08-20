NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans were scheduled to hold joint practices next week ahead of their preseason game Sunday, but it seems plans have changed.

The Saints and Texans released a joint statement saying, “Our two teams have mutually agreed to cancel the joint practices that were scheduled in New Orleans on Thursday, August 24, and Friday, August 25. After our head coaches spoke earlier today, we decided this was in the best interest of both teams as we continue to prepare for the regular season. A revised practice schedule for each team will be communicated once finalized.”

The Saints and Texans will face off Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

