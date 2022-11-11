MEN’S RESULTS | WOMEN’S RESULTS | COMBINED RESULTS

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans Cross Country program completed another historic season with a pair of sixth-place finishes at the 2022 NCAA South Central Regionals in College Station on Friday morning.



The Privateer women ran to their rank, finishing No. 6 overall with a total of 170 points and average time of 21:23.52 – their best finish and points accumulation at an NCAA South Central Regional in 11 attempts. New Orleans finished one point behind fifth place SMU, and just 16 points behind third place LSU.



Ariana Jimenez led the way for the women finishing in 14th place with a time of 20:52.6 – just shy of her personal best in the 6K, and her second top 15 finish at an NCAA South Central Regional in her career. Alexandra Weir was another top 25 finisher for the Southland Champions coming in 23rd with a time of 21:11.8 – a new personal best, and her second top 25 finish at an NCAA South Central Regional in her two years on the Lakefront. Both were named All-Region for their top 25 finishes.



Jimenez’s time was the second fastest NCAA Regional time in program history, while Weir finished with the fifth best NCAA Regional time in program history. Also crashing the NCAA Regional top 10 time list were Tshwanelo Maruping (21:23.8) for seventh place in school history, Rebecca DeKay (21:25.1) and Mathilde Helms-Kjaer (22:04.3) for tenth place.



Anna Martin improved on her 99th place finish in last season’s South Central Regional to finish 83rd after finishing with a time of 22:31.5 – an over 40 second improvement on her time from 2021. Michelle Folk finished her first career NCAA Regional in 114th with a time of 23:15.6.



With the women grabbing all the headlines last week after their Southland Championship, it was the Privateer men who maybe had the most impressive race of the teams, finishing three spots ahead of their ranking (in sixth) with 284 points – their second fewest at an NCAA South Central Regional trailing only last season’s 248. Like the women, the Privateer men’s sixth place finish set a new highwater mark for the program.



Kolyn Saltzman led the way with an incredible 11th place individual finish after clocking in at 30:53.3 – a new school record in the 10K to earn him All-Region honors. The four-time All-Southland runner now owns the top three marks at 10,000 meters in school history.



Jaden Forester’s time of 32:12.1 was good enough for a 44th place finish, and the fourth fastest 10K in Privateer history. Ryan Guenthner finished right behind him in 47th with a time of 32:17.7 – the fifth fastest 10K time in program history.



Cade Litolff finished his second straight NCAA South Central Regional in 82nd with a time of 33:29.6. Sophomore Gary Sandrock improved from 129th in last year’s South Central Regional to 84th this year with a time of 33:33.1 while Mason Appleton and Alex Soileau finished their first South Central Regional appearances with times of 33:48.0, and 35.15.7.



Privateer Cross Country has completed the 2022 season. More information on the start of Indoor Track and Field (in January) will be made available soon. Please visit UNOPrivateers.com for the latest information on the University of New Orleans Track & Field and Cross Country programs.



HEAD COACH BROCK MOREAUX

“I can’t put into words how proud I am of this group. The grit they showed today on both the men’s and women’s side – I can’t describe it. Sixth place and sixth place – it’s huge for this program – it was no fluke, they earned it. It was an inspiration to watch them today.”



“I am so proud of the performance today, so proud to be their coach, and so pleased that I get a chance to worth with this group every day.”



INDIVIDUAL FINISHES (WOMEN)

15 Ariana Jimenez – 20:52.6

23 Alexandra Weir – 21:11.8*

35 Tshwanelo Maruping – 21:23.8

37 Rebecca DeKay – 21:25.1

61 Mathilde Helms-Kjaer – 22:04.3

83 Anna Martin – 22:31.5

114 Michelle Folk – 23:15.6

* personal best



INDIVIDUAL FINISHES (MEN)

11 Kolyn Saltzman – 30:53.3

44 Jaden Forester – 32:12.1

47 Ryan Guenthner – 32.17.7

82 Cade Litolff – 33:29.6

84 Gary Sandrock – 33:33.1

97 Mason Appleton – 33:48.0

139 Alex Soileau – 35.15.7



{Courtesy: release from UNO Athletics}