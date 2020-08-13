New Orleans Privateers Announce Postponement of Fall Sports

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans has announced the postponement of all scheduled fall contests to the spring due to continuing concerns related to COVID-19. With the number of coronavirus cases surpassing 5 million in the U.S., the Privateers leadership team, in conjunction with the Southland Conference, voted to take this action with the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and communities as its top priority.

The fall sports affected for the Privateers are men’s and women’s cross country and volleyball. The preseason fall competitions for golf and men’s and women’s tennis have also been canceled. At this time, there have been no decisions made regarding winter sports.

“After several calls with the Board of Directors of the Southland Conference and multiple meetings on campus, we made an extremely difficult decision to postpone the fall season. The health and safety of our student-athletes and coaches are of paramount importance. We thought it was best to postpone the season now to provide academic flexibility for this semester,” says UNO President Dr. John Nicklow.

UNO Athletic Director Tim Duncan adds, “Over the past few months, I have been in close contact with Dr. Nicklow, the Athletics Executive Team, and our head coaches. I am proud to say we are all in alignment with the decision to postpone fall sports here at the University of New Orleans. We think moving the current fall sports season to the spring will allow us additional time to plan those competitions in the absolute safest manner for our 191 student-athletes.”

To see the updated Athletics COVID-19 Task Force plan, please visit UNOPrivateers.com/COVID19.

{Courtesy: Press Release from UNO Athletics}