NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– When the Pelicans hit the hardwood, the PelSquad dancers are always ready to steal the show, but they are more than just cheerleaders.

“They’re dancers, they’re fan engagers, they are the entertainment for the basketball game,” said Dance Team Coach MaQue Hollins.

The team puts in hours of work in and outside of the regular basketball season. “There’s a lot that goes into just preparing for the typical game day outside of just hair and makeup. We do conditioning, technique classes, fitness training, strengthening, working on flexibility,” Hollins added.

Captain of the PelSquad Destiny Ponville said, “We’re always working, even when we have three games in a week, we still have two practices.” Which can be a lot to deal with when having to work another job, but she added, “I’ve been dancing since I was eight years old, I’ve been working for this all my life, so it’s a very rewarding experience to do it on the professional level.”

Hollins explained ultimately, the fans make it all worth it: “It’s not just about dancing, but it’s about the fans being excited about getting t-shirts, and the fans being excited.” Ponville added, “It’s nice to be that kind of role model for little girls and boys in the community.”

