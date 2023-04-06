NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived two-way guard Dereon Seabron.

Seabron, 6-7, 180, appeared in five games off the bench this season with New Orleans. Originally signed to a two-way contract on September 9, Seabron appeared in 28 games (25 starts) with the Pelicans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, averaging 17.8 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per contest.

New Orleans’ roster now stands at 16 players, including one two-way player.

{Courtesy: New Orleans Pelicans}