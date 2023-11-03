NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward/center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a two-way contract.

Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Robinson-Earl, 6-9, 230, has appeared in 92 games (56 starts) over the past two seasons with Oklahoma City, averaging 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

The Villanova product holds career shooting averages of .427 from the floor, .344 from deep, and .781 from the foul line.

In a corresponding move, the Pelicans have waived forward Kaiser Gates.

The New Orleans roster stands at 17, including three two-way players.

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}