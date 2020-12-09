New Orleans Pelicans seeking fan input for G League team name

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS(Dec. 9, 2020) – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that they’ll solicit community input as they name the Pelicans new G League team that will be based in Birmingham, AL.

Local residents and basketball fans are encouraged to suggest ideas for the team name through the Pelicans website at Pelicans.com/Birmingham. The submission period starts today and will end on Wednesday (12/23) at 5:00 p.m. CT.

“This is a great way for the community to share the names that they think would represent the city of Birmingham and this exciting new team,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “From the beginning, we’ve said that we want the city of Birmingham to be involved in this process. This allows them the opportunity to support the team and we are eagerly waiting to see the submissions.”

On March 30, 2017, the New Orleans Pelicans announced their intention to own and operate an NBA G League franchise.

The 2019-20 season marked the debut of the New Orleans Pelicans’ expansion team, which began in Erie, PA as the Bayhawks, and is estimated to relocate to Birmingham starting for the 2021-22 season.

The Pelicans G League team will play its home games at a new arena currently being constructed at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

The Pelicans expect to announce the G League team’s new name in the first quarter of 2021.

For more information, please contact Jordy Spitale from the Pelicans Communications Department at (504) 615-8820.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the New Orleans Pelicans}