New Orleans Pelicans re-sign Josh Hart

New Orleans Pelicans’ Josh Hart plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that the team has re-signed guard Josh Hart. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Josh brings tenacity, competitiveness and infectious energy to our team every time he steps on the court,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “We are excited to welcome him back and grateful that he wanted to continue his evolution with our Pelicans family.”

Hart, who was originally acquired by New Orleans from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team trade on July 6, 2019, appeared in 47 games (four starts) for the Pelicans last season, averaging 9.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 28.7 minutes per game.

Selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Hart has appeared in 242 games (65 starts) with the Lakers and Pelicans over four seasons, holding career averages of 8.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.0 minutes per contest.

The Silver Spring, Maryland native appeared in 146 games (77 starts) over four collegiate seasons at Villanova University, averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.0 minutes. As a senior, Hart was named the Big East Player of the Year after averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists during the 2016-17 season.

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}