NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has re-signed Herbert Jones to a multi-year contract.

Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jones, 6-7, 212, started all 66 games for New Orleans during the 2022-23 season, averaging 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting .469 from the field, .335 from behind the arc and .764 from the free throw line.

Among all NBA players, Jones finished the 2022-23 campaign tied for seventh in steals per game (1.6), tied for sixth in deflections per game (3.4) and tied eighth in total charges drawn (19).

Originally drafted by New Orleans with the 35th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jones has appeared in 144 games (135 starts) for the Pelicans, averaging 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 29.8 minutes per contest while shooting .473 from the floor, .336 from three-point range and .802 from the foul stripe.

{Courtesy: New Orleans Pelicans}