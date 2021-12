Utah Jazz guard Miye Oni, left, defends against New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)

NEW ORLEANS — Ahead of their attempt at a four-game win streak, the New Orleans Pelicans backcourt takes a blow with the news that the team has placed Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naji Marshall in the NBA’s health & safety protocols.

Alexander-Walker and Naji Marshall will not be playing tonight against the Orlando Magic.

Nickeil posted 27 points in the Pelicans 111-97 win over Portland Tuesday night.

Jonas Valanciunas is also listed as out with a non-covid related illness.