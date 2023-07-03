NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed rookie guard Jordan Hawkins. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hawkins, 6-5, 190, averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his sophomore campaign at the University of Connecticut during the 2022-23 season en route to All-Big East First Team honors. Hawkins, who was drafted by the Pelicans with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, shot .388 (109-of-281) from deep and finished just six three-pointers shy of Ray Allen’s single-season school record of 115.

During the Huskies’ 2023 national title run, Hawkins averaged 16.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting .500 from deep and .920 from the foul stripe. Hawkins was named to the All-Tournament Team and earned Most Outstanding Player of the West Regional.

In two seasons at UConn, Hawkins averaged 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting .376 from deep and .872 from the foul line.

{Courtesy: New Orleans Pelicans}

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts