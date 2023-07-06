NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent center Cody Zeller.

Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Zeller, 6-11, 245, most recently played for the Miami HEAT, where he averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game while shooting .627 from the floor and .686 from the free throw line.

During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Zeller appeared in 21 games for the HEAT, averaging 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting .571 from the floor.

Over his 10-year NBA career, Zeller has appeared in 509 games (275 starts) for Charlotte, Portland and Miami, averaging 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 blocks in 22.0 minutes per contest.

The former Indiana Hoosier holds career shooting averages of .522 from the field and .730 from the free throw stripe.

{Courtesy: New Orleans Pelicans}