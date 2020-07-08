New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry cleared to travel with team to Orlando

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks to his team from the sidelines in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

New Orleans – New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry will be able to finish the NBA season with his team in Orlando.

Gentry was medically cleared by the NBA moments before the team boarded their charter flight on Wednesday.

At 65-years-old, Gentry is considered to be more susceptible to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gentry had expressed a desire to be with the team in recent weeks.

The Pelicans will be without 67-year-old associate head coach Jeff Bzdelik, who opted to stay in New Orleans.

Assistant coach Jamelle McMillan will stay back to help care for his newborn son.

The Pelicans kick off the eight seeding games on Thursday, July 30 against the Utah Jazz.