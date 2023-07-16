LAS VEGAS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Pelicans’ three-game win streak at the NBA 2K24 Summer League is snapped after a 117-114 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Sunday’s consolation matchup.

A slow start plagued the Pelicans, who fell behind by as much as 19 in the first quarter after Philadephia out-scored New Orleans 32-14 in the opening frame.

The Pelicans would cut that deficit to 7 (57-50) at the half after rebounding with a 36-25 second-quarter surge.

With 5:57 on the clock in the third quarter, a Dereon Seabron free throw would tie the game at 63. 1:30 later, Dereon Seabron’s block would set up a go-ahead three-pointer from Landers Nolley II to give the Pelicans the 68-65 lead, their first lead since the opening minutes of regulation.

The Pelicans would end the third quarter tied at 83 after outscoring the 76ers 33-26 in the frame.

In the fourth, the 76ers ability to knock down shots and crash the glass would take over. The Pelicans would fall behind by 7 with 5:31 remaining after a D.J. Steward three-pointer. After 6 lead changes, the 76ers would emerge victorious with a 117-114 victory.

“We won the second half, it was just some defensive mistakes down the stretch. A couple of miscommunications and then the turnovers were tough for us. It was a good, competitive game. I think everyone in the gym appreciated all of the scoring. So clearly, things we can get better at but, overall, I thought we competed in the second half,” said New Orleans Pelicans Summer League coach Casey Hill.

The Pelicans turned the ball over 15 times in the loss.

DJ Steward led all scorers with 36 points off the bench. Former LSU standout, Javonte Smart would tally 23 points and 9 assists in the 76ers win.

EJ Liddell saw the best game of his first full summer league slate with a team-high 23 points, shooting 7/10 from the field in 24 minutes of action. Landers Nolley II scored 22 points in 22 minutes off the bench.

Dereon Seabron added 19 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds in the loss while rookie Jordan Hawkins scored 16.

Dyson Daniels ended his second summer league with a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double.

