NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced that CJ McCollum underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right thumb.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York.

Additionally, after further consultation with Dr. David Altchek at HSS, it has been determined that McCollum will not require surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. McCollum will undergo an offseason rehabilitation program focused on shoulder stabilization and strengthening.

McCollum is expected to make a full recovery for both injuries prior to the start of training camp.

{Courtesy: New Orleans Pelicans}