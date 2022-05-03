NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that all floor seats for the 2022-23 campaign are officially sold out.

The best season ticket option remaining for fans to purchase is Sideline Premier seats which include a center-court view, club access and a food and beverage credit each game. Only 130 sideline premier tickets remain for the 2022-2023 season.

“We are thrilled to announce all floor seats in the Smoothie King Center next season are sold out,” said New Orleans Pelicans President, Dennis Lauscha. “Our Pelicans fanbase showed exceptional support throughout the homestretch of the 2021-22 season, and we look forward to seeing all of our fans come out and continue to support this team next year.”

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and demand remains high. Fans are encouraged to call 504-525-4667 or email SeasonTicketServices@Pelicans.com for more information on how to reserve seats for next season. New season ticket holder benefits for the 2022-23 season include personal NBA League Pass subscription, quarterly events with players, coaches, and front office executives, build your own benefit credit, guaranteed playoff tickets, and exclusive season ticket holder gifts.

