New Orleans Pelicans announce schedule changes

NEW ORLEANS – The National Basketball Association today announced the following updates to the New Orleans Pelicans’ 2021-22 schedule:

· The New Orleans at Philadelphia game, previously scheduled for December 19, will be played on Tuesday, January 25 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

· The Denver at New Orleans game, previously scheduled for January 26, will be played on Friday, January 28 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

· The start time for the Boston at New Orleans game on Saturday, January 29 will change to 6:00 p.m. CT (originally scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT)

Tickets that have already been purchased for the Pelicans’ home games will be valid for the rescheduled dates and times.

Pelicans tickets for the 2021-22 season are 100% mobile through the Pelicans app or the SeatGeek app. The dates and times for these home games will be automatically updated.

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}