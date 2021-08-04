New Orleans Pelicans announce new coaching staff

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 04: Head coach Mike D’Antoni of the Houston Rockets reacts against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the hiring of Jarron Collins as an assistant coach and Mike D’Antoni as a coaching advisor. They join assistant coaches Casey Hill, Fred Vinson and Teresa Weatherspoon, along with player development coaches Corey Brewer, Darnell Lazare and Beno Udrih on Head Coach Willie Green’s staff.

“This is a cohesive group of high-character individuals with diverse backgrounds and skill sets,” said Green. “I’m confident that their coaching and playing experience at the highest professional and collegiate levels, combined with their work ethic and team-focused approach, will help build the foundation we need to be successful.”

Collins begins his first season with the Pelicans after serving the previous seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors. While on Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr’s staff, Collins helped guide Golden State to five consecutive NBA Finals appearances (2014-19) and three NBA Championships (2015, 2017 & 2018). He began his coaching career as a player development coach with the Warriors during the 2014-15 season before getting promoted to assistant coach. Selected by Utah with the 52nd overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, Collins posted career averages of 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 542 regular season games over 10 seasons with Utah, Phoenix, the L.A. Clippers and Portland.

D’Antoni joins New Orleans after serving as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season. D’Antoni has compiled a record of 672-527 (.560 winning percentage) over 16 seasons as a head coach with Denver (1998-99), Phoenix (2003-08), New York (2008-12), L.A. Lakers (2012-14) and Houston (2016-20). He has guided his team to the playoffs 10 times, including three Western Conference Finals appearances (Phoenix – 2005 & 2006; Houston – 2018). D’Antoni has earned Coach of the Year honors twice during his career (Phoenix – 2005; Houston – 2018), becoming one of only 10 head coaches in NBA history to be named Coach of the Year multiple times. He has also served as an assistant coach with Denver (1997-98), Portland (2000-01) and Phoenix (2002-03), as well as associate head coach with Philadelphia (2015-16). A dual citizen of the U.S. and Italy, D’Antoni began his coaching career in Italy, leading Olimpia Milano for four seasons (1990-94) and Benetton Basket for three seasons (1994-97) before being hired by Denver as an assistant coach.

Hill returns for his second season as an assistant coach with the Pelicans. Hill previously served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers (2018-20). He spent the 2017-18 season as head coach of the Clippers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers, leading the team to a 23-27 record in its inaugural season. Hill joined the Clippers after four seasons as head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors, G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, where he led the franchise to its first-ever G League title in 2014-15. Hill and his staff in Santa Cruz earned the 2013-14 NBA G League “Development Champion” award, an annual honor that recognizes the team that best embodies the league’s goals of developing NBA basketball talent via call-ups and assignments. Prior to joining Santa Cruz staff, the Trinity University grad worked under his father, longtime NBA coach Bob Hill, with the Tokyo Apache, a professional team in Japan.

Vinson begins his 12th season as an assistant coach in New Orleans. Prior to joining the Pelicans, Vinson was an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers from 2007-09. In addition to his duties as an assistant coach, Vinson also served as director of player programs for the Clippers, where he was responsible for mentoring young players and easing their transition to the NBA. Vinson played 13 years of professional basketball, including two NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and Seattle SuperSonics. In addition to playing in the United States Basketball League, Continental Basketball Association and American Basketball Association, Vinson spent several years overseas with professional clubs in the Philippines, Israel, Venezuela, Poland and France. In 2003, Vinson was a member of the CBA Champion Yakima Sun Kings, in addition to being named a CBA All-Star that season. He also holds the record for most points in a game in Guaiqueries de Margarita (Venezuela) team history with 53.

Weatherspoon returns for her third season with the Pelicans, including her second season as an assistant coach after serving as a two-way player development coach in 2019-20. Prior to joining the Pelicans, Weatherspoon served as the director of player and franchise development with the WNBA’s New York Liberty from 2016-19. Weatherspoon served as the head coach at her alma mater, Louisiana Tech University, from 2009-14, leading the Lady Techsters to a 99-71 (.582) record over six seasons, making consecutive trips to the NCAA tournament in 2010 and 2011, and winning the WAC tournament in 2010. She initially joined the women’s basketball program at Louisiana Tech in the 2008-09 season, serving as associate head coach after serving as the head coach of the Westchester (NY) Phantoms of the American Basketball Association during the 2007-08 season. After a collegiate playing career at Louisiana Tech from 1984-88, where she helped lead her team to the 1988 NCAA National Championship during her senior campaign, Weatherspoon embarked on a 16-year playing career, beginning overseas with stops in Italy, France and Russia from 1988-1996, then joining the New York Liberty from 1997-03, and finishing her professional career as a member of the Los Angeles Sparks in 2004. In 254 career regular season games in the WNBA, Weatherspoon averaged 5.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals while earning multiple accolades along the way, including back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards in 1997 and 1998, four consecutive All-WNBA Second Team nods from 1997-2000 and five straight All-Star appearances from 1999-2003. At the conclusion of her career, Weatherspoon was named one of the WNBA’s top 15 players of all time in 2011 and was a member of the WNBA Top 20@20 list in 2016. A 2010 inductee into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, Weatherspoon was recently enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts as part of the 2019 class.

Brewer enters his second season with the Pelicans as a player development coach. Selected seventh overall in the 2007 NBA Draft, the 13-year NBA veteran holds career averages of 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 819 regular season games for Minnesota, Dallas, Denver, Houston, the L.A. Lakers, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia and Sacramento. Brewer averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists during his three-year collegiate career and was a key member of the University of Florida’s back-to-back National Championship teams in 2006 and 2007, earning the NCAA Basketball Tournament Most Outstanding Player Award in 2007.

Lazare begins his third season as a player development coach in New Orleans. Prior to joining the Pelicans, Lazare served as player development coach and assistant video coordinator for the Memphis Grizzlies and previously served as an assistant coach for the NBA G League’s Iowa Energy. The Baton Rouge native played four years at Louisiana State University, where he appeared in 120 games and helped lead the Tigers to the 2006 Final Four. Lazare played professionally in the NBA G League for the Maine Red Claws, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, and Idaho Stampede, as well as overseas in Sweden, Ukraine, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Udrih returns for his second season with the Pelicans as a player development coach. Udrih previously served as an assistant coach for the New York Knicks’ NBA G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, during the 2019-20 season. Selected 28th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft, the Slovenian native holds career averages of 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 831 regular season games for San Antonio, Sacramento, Milwaukee, Orlando, New York, Memphis, Miami and Detroit, winning two NBA Championships with the Spurs (2005, 2007). In addition to his 13-year NBA career, Udrih has played professionally in Israel, Russia, Italy, Lithuania, and his native Slovenia, winning multiple championships across Europe.

Ormandy returns for his seventh season with the Pelicans, including his fifth as video coordinator after serving as the team’s assistant video coordinator from 2015-17. Prior to joining the Pelicans, Ormandy served as a video intern with the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors during the 2014-15 season and the Houston Rockets during the 2013-14 season. In 2012-13, he served as a graduate assistant coach for the men’s basketball team at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Ormandy is joined by video assistant Jon Tramer, who enters his third season in New Orleans, along with player development assistant Brandon Demas, who returns for his fourth season with the team.

Below is the Pelicans’ coaching staff for the 2021-22 season:

Head Coach

Willie Green

Assistant Coaches

Jarron Collins

Casey Hill

Fred Vinson

Teresa Weatherspoon

Coaching Advisor

Mike D’Antoni

Player Development Coaches

Corey Brewer

Darnell Lazare

Beno Udrih

{Courtesy: release from New Orleans Pelicans}