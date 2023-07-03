NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Pelicans announced their NBA 2K24 2023 Summer League roster, presented by TripADeal, which will take place July 7 through 17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Pelicans’ summer league roster features four returning players from the 2022-23 team – Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, Karlo Matković, and Dereon Seabron – and rookie Jordan Hawkins. Assistant Coach Casey Hill will serve as the Pelicans summer league head coach.

New Orleans will begin summer league play on Friday, July 7 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, followed by games against the Golden State Warriors on July 9, Phoenix Suns on July 11, and Charlotte Hornets on July 13. The date and opponent for the Pelicans’ fifth game will be determined by the results of the first four games.

The 18th NBA 2K24 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games July 7 through 14, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and participate in the semifinals on Sunday, July 16 (3 p.m. CT on ESPN and 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2). The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 17 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN. The tiebreak criteria to determine the four playoff teams are available here. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either Saturday, July 15 or Sunday, July 16.

The Pelicans will broadcast all of their NBA 2K24 Summer League games on Pelicans.com and the Pelicans app. Gus Kattengell will handle play-by-play duties, with Erin Summers joining him as color analyst. All NBA 2K24 Summer League games will also be available on NBA TV & the ESPN family of networks.

Pelicans 2023 Summer League Roster (subject to change)

No. Player Pos Ht Wt DOB Prior to NBA/Country NBA Yrs. 29 Frank Bartley IV G 6-3 215 2/25/1994 Louisiana – Lafayette/USA 0 21 Izaiah Brockington G 6-4 200 7/12/1999 Iowa State/USA 0 36 Garrison Brooks F/C 6-10 240 6/29/1999 Mississippi State/USA 0 18 Jalen Crutcher G 6-2 175 7/18/1999 Dayton/USA 0 11 Dyson Daniels G 6-8 200 3/17/2003 G League Ignite/Australia 1 24 Jordan Hawkins G 6-5 195 4/29/2002 Connecticut/USA 0 43 Kamaka Hepa F 6-10 215 1/27/2000 Hawaii/USA 0 34 Landers Nolley II G/F 6-7 220 3/5/2000 Cincinnati/USA 0 30 Tevian Jones G/F 6-7 220 6/29/2000 Southern Utah/USA 0 32 E.J. Liddell F 6-6 240 12/18/2000 Ohio State/USA 1 12 Karlo Matković F/C 6-11 231 3/30/2001 Cedevita Olimpija/Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 55 Liam Robbins C 7-0 250 7/12/1999 Vanderbilt/USA 0 0 Dereon Seabron G 6-5 183 5/26/2000 North Carolina State/USA 1



Pelicans 2023 Summer League Schedule

Date Event Time (Central) Television Location

Friday, July 7 Game #1 vs. Timberwolves 3:30 p.m. NBA TV COX Pavilion Sunday, July 9 Game #2 vs. Warriors 9:00 p.m. ESPN2 Thomas & Mack Tuesday, July 11 Game #3 vs. Suns 7:00 p.m. ESPN2 COX Pavilion Thursday, July 13 Game #4 vs. Hornets 6:30 p.m. NBA TV COX Pavilion July 15 or July 16 Game #5 TBD TBD TBD

{Courtesy: New Orleans Pelicans}

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts