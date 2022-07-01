NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced their roster for 2022 NBA 2K23 Summer League, which will take place July 7-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
The Pelicans’ summer league roster features three returning players from the 2021-22 team – Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III – and rookies Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell and Karlo Matković. Pelicans Assistant Coach Jarron Collins will serve as the head coach of the summer league team.
New Orleans will begin summer league play on Saturday against Portland (July 9), followed by games against Atlanta (July 11), Washington (July 13), and the Los Angeles Lakers (July 15). The date and opponent for the Pelicans’ fifth game will be determined by the results of the first four games.
The 17th NBA 2K23 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17.
All 75 games of the 10-day competition will air on live national television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN app.
The Pelicans will hold training camp practices on July 2, July 3 and July 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. Media availability during camp will be conducted in-person only.
Pelicans 2022 Summer League Roster (subject to change)
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Born
|College/Country
|Last Team Played For
|15
|Jose Alvarado
|G
|6-0
|179
|04/12/1998
|Georgia Tech/USA
|New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
|12
|John Butler
|F
|7-1
|174
|12/4/2002
|Florida State/USA
|Florida State Seminoles (NCAA)
|11
|Dyson Daniels
|G
|6-8
|199
|03/17/2003
|Australia
|G League Ignite (NBA G League)
|35
|Zach Hankins
|C
|7-0
|245
|07/27/1996
|Xavier (OH)/USA
|Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
|2
|Jared Harper
|G
|6-0
|175
|09/14/1997
|Auburn/USA
|New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
|36
|Tyrique Jones
|C
|6-9
|239
|05/03/1997
|Xavier (OH)/USA
|Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro (Italy)
|32
|E.J. Liddell
|F
|6-7
|240
|12/08/2000
|Ohio State/USA
|Ohio State Buckeyes (NCAA)
|8
|Naji Marshall
|F
|6-7
|220
|01/24/1998
|Xavier (OH)/USA
|New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
|45
|Karlo Matković
|F/C
|6-11
|231
|03/30/2001
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Mega Mozzart (Serbia)
|25
|Trey Murphy III
|G/F
|6-8
|208
|05/18/2000
|Virginia/USA
|New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
|30
|John Petty Jr.
|G
|6-5
|184
|12/02/1998
|Alabama/USA
|Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
|16
|Daeqwon Plowden
|G/F
|6-6
|215
|08/29/1998
|Bowling Green/USA
|Bowling Green Falcons (NCAA)
|0
|Dereon Seabron
|G
|6-7
|180
|05/26/2000
|N.C. State/USA
|N.C. State Wolfpack (NCAA)
|91
|Deividas Sirvydis
|F
|6-8
|190
|06/10/2000
|Lithuania
|Detroit Pistons (NBA)
|26
|Amadou Sow
|C
|6-9
|235
|11/18/1998
|UCSB/Mali
|UCSB Gauchos (NCAA)
|20
|Elijah Stewart
|G
|6-5
|190
|11/14/1995
|USC/USA
|U-BT Cluj Napoca (Romania)
Pelicans 2022 Summer League Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Time (Central)
|Television
|Location
|Saturday, July 9
|Game #1 vs. Trail Blazers
|9:00 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Thomas & Mack
|Monday, July 11
|Game #2 vs. Hawks
|5:00 p.m.
|NBA TV
|COX Pavilion
|Wednesday, July 13
|Game #3 vs. Wizards
|5:00 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Thomas & Mack
|Friday, July 15
|Game #4 vs. Lakers
|10:00 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Thomas & Mack
|July 16 or July 17
|Game #5
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}