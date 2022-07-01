NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced their roster for 2022 NBA 2K23 Summer League, which will take place July 7-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Pelicans’ summer league roster features three returning players from the 2021-22 team – Jose AlvaradoNaji Marshall and Trey Murphy III – and rookies Dyson DanielsE.J. Liddell and Karlo Matković. Pelicans Assistant Coach Jarron Collins will serve as the head coach of the summer league team.

New Orleans will begin summer league play on Saturday against Portland (July 9), followed by games against Atlanta (July 11), Washington (July 13), and the Los Angeles Lakers (July 15). The date and opponent for the Pelicans’ fifth game will be determined by the results of the first four games.

The 17th NBA 2K23 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17.  

All 75 games of the 10-day competition will air on live national television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN app.

The Pelicans will hold training camp practices on July 2, July 3 and July 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. Media availability during camp will be conducted in-person only.

Pelicans 2022 Summer League Roster (subject to change)

No.PlayerPos.Ht.Wt.BornCollege/CountryLast Team Played For
15Jose AlvaradoG6-017904/12/1998Georgia Tech/USANew Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
12John ButlerF7-117412/4/2002Florida State/USAFlorida State Seminoles (NCAA)
11Dyson DanielsG6-819903/17/2003AustraliaG League Ignite (NBA G League)
35Zach HankinsC7-024507/27/1996Xavier (OH)/USABirmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
2Jared HarperG6-017509/14/1997Auburn/USANew Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
36Tyrique JonesC6-923905/03/1997Xavier (OH)/USACarpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro (Italy)
32E.J. LiddellF6-724012/08/2000Ohio State/USAOhio State Buckeyes (NCAA)
8Naji MarshallF6-722001/24/1998Xavier (OH)/USANew Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
45Karlo MatkovićF/C6-1123103/30/2001Bosnia and HerzegovinaMega Mozzart (Serbia)
25Trey Murphy IIIG/F6-820805/18/2000Virginia/USANew Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
30John Petty Jr.G6-518412/02/1998Alabama/USABirmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
16Daeqwon PlowdenG/F6-621508/29/1998Bowling Green/USABowling Green Falcons (NCAA)
0Dereon SeabronG6-718005/26/2000N.C. State/USAN.C. State Wolfpack (NCAA)
91Deividas SirvydisF6-819006/10/2000LithuaniaDetroit Pistons (NBA)
26Amadou SowC6-923511/18/1998UCSB/MaliUCSB Gauchos (NCAA)
20Elijah StewartG6-519011/14/1995USC/USAU-BT Cluj Napoca (Romania)

Pelicans 2022 Summer League Schedule

DateEventTime (Central)TelevisionLocation
Saturday, July 9Game #1 vs. Trail Blazers9:00 p.m.ESPN2Thomas & Mack
Monday, July 11Game #2 vs. Hawks5:00 p.m.NBA TVCOX Pavilion
Wednesday, July 13Game #3 vs. Wizards5:00 p.m.NBA TVThomas & Mack
Friday, July 15Game #4 vs. Lakers10:00 p.m.ESPN2Thomas & Mack
July 16 or July 17Game #5TBDTBDTBD

