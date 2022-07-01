NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced their roster for 2022 NBA 2K23 Summer League, which will take place July 7-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Pelicans’ summer league roster features three returning players from the 2021-22 team – Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III – and rookies Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell and Karlo Matković. Pelicans Assistant Coach Jarron Collins will serve as the head coach of the summer league team.

New Orleans will begin summer league play on Saturday against Portland (July 9), followed by games against Atlanta (July 11), Washington (July 13), and the Los Angeles Lakers (July 15). The date and opponent for the Pelicans’ fifth game will be determined by the results of the first four games.

The 17th NBA 2K23 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17.

All 75 games of the 10-day competition will air on live national television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN app.

The Pelicans will hold training camp practices on July 2, July 3 and July 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. Media availability during camp will be conducted in-person only.

Pelicans 2022 Summer League Roster (subject to change)

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born College/Country Last Team Played For 15 Jose Alvarado G 6-0 179 04/12/1998 Georgia Tech/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 12 John Butler F 7-1 174 12/4/2002 Florida State/USA Florida State Seminoles (NCAA) 11 Dyson Daniels G 6-8 199 03/17/2003 Australia G League Ignite (NBA G League) 35 Zach Hankins C 7-0 245 07/27/1996 Xavier (OH)/USA Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League) 2 Jared Harper G 6-0 175 09/14/1997 Auburn/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 36 Tyrique Jones C 6-9 239 05/03/1997 Xavier (OH)/USA Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro (Italy) 32 E.J. Liddell F 6-7 240 12/08/2000 Ohio State/USA Ohio State Buckeyes (NCAA) 8 Naji Marshall F 6-7 220 01/24/1998 Xavier (OH)/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 45 Karlo Matković F/C 6-11 231 03/30/2001 Bosnia and Herzegovina Mega Mozzart (Serbia) 25 Trey Murphy III G/F 6-8 208 05/18/2000 Virginia/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 30 John Petty Jr. G 6-5 184 12/02/1998 Alabama/USA Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League) 16 Daeqwon Plowden G/F 6-6 215 08/29/1998 Bowling Green/USA Bowling Green Falcons (NCAA) 0 Dereon Seabron G 6-7 180 05/26/2000 N.C. State/USA N.C. State Wolfpack (NCAA) 91 Deividas Sirvydis F 6-8 190 06/10/2000 Lithuania Detroit Pistons (NBA) 26 Amadou Sow C 6-9 235 11/18/1998 UCSB/Mali UCSB Gauchos (NCAA) 20 Elijah Stewart G 6-5 190 11/14/1995 USC/USA U-BT Cluj Napoca (Romania)

Pelicans 2022 Summer League Schedule

Date Event Time (Central) Television Location Saturday, July 9 Game #1 vs. Trail Blazers 9:00 p.m. ESPN2 Thomas & Mack Monday, July 11 Game #2 vs. Hawks 5:00 p.m. NBA TV COX Pavilion Wednesday, July 13 Game #3 vs. Wizards 5:00 p.m. NBA TV Thomas & Mack Friday, July 15 Game #4 vs. Lakers 10:00 p.m. ESPN2 Thomas & Mack July 16 or July 17 Game #5 TBD TBD TBD

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}