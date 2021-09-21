New Orleans Pelicans announce 2021-22 broadcast schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the team’s television and radio broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 season.

Bally Sports New Orleans will broadcast 75 of 82 regular season games. The seven regular season games not being televised by Bally Sports New Orleans are scheduled to air on national television broadcasts: Oct. 27 vs. Atlanta (ESPN), Nov. 2 at Phoenix (TNT), Jan. 20 at New York (TNT), Feb. 4 at Denver (ESPN), Feb. 10 vs. Miami (TNT), Mar. 6 at Denver (ESPN), and Mar. 8 at Memphis (TNT).

Bally Sports New Orleans will begin their coverage of Pelicans basketball on Wednesday, Oct. 20 with the season-opener against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Smoothie King Center. The local television broadcast schedule for the first half of the season features 39 home and 36 away contests.

Joel Meyers returns for his tenth season as the team’s play-by-play announcer, Antonio Daniels enters his third season as color analyst, and Jennifer Hale begins her tenth season as sideline reporter. Meyers, a two-time Emmy award-winning play-by-play announcer, brings more than 25 years of broadcast experience to the organization. Daniels, who played 14 seasons in the NBA including 61 games with the New Orleans Hornets in 2008-09, joined the broadcast team in 2019 after serving as a studio analyst for FOX Sports Oklahoma and FOX Sports Southwest during the previous four seasons. Hale, an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist, is also in her eleventh season as a sideline reporter for the NFL on FOX.

Pelicans coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans starts and ends with the PELICANS LIVE pregame and postgame shows. PELICANS INSIDER, the bi-weekly program featuring player and coach profiles, game highlights and behind-the-scenes footage, will return for the 2021-22 season. Pelicans programming is available throughout the state.

Bally Sports New Orleans is widely available providers throughout the region, including:

· AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757 (SD) & 1757 (HD)

· Cox Communications – Channel 38 (SD) & 1038 (HD)

· DirecTV – Channel 676-4 (HD)

· DirecTV Stream – Channel 676-4 (HD)

· Spectrum – Channel 33 (SD) & 810 (HD)

Fans can visit www.getmyhometeams.com for more information about availability of Bally Sports New Orleans in their area.

Additionally, all Pelicans games televised on Bally Sports New Orleans are streamed on the Bally Sports app, for fans who sign in through their pay-TV service.

ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM, the team’s radio flagship station and home of the Pelicans Radio Network presented by Smoothie King, will broadcast all 82 regular season games with play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini, color analyst John DeShazier and sideline reporter Erin Summers. ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM will also feature pregame and postgame shows with Pelicans studio host Daniel Sallerson.

Graffagnini begins his third season as the play-by-play announcer for the Pelicans, while DeShazier begins his tenth season with the club as color analyst, and Summers enters her first season as sideline reporter. Sallerson will also serve as an alternate color analyst throughout the season.

ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM will air Pelicans Weekly on Wednesday or Thursday nights at 6:00 p.m. CT. The thirty-minute show hosted by Todd Graffagnini will feature exclusive interviews with Pelicans coaches, executives, and players, as well as guests from around the league.

Below is a list of the 2021-22 Pelicans radio affiliates:

· 100.3 FM ESPN Radio (Flagship)

· 1230 AM WBOK New Orleans

· 1410 AM KDBS Alexandria

· 103.3 FM WRQQ Baton Rouge

· 960 AM KROF Lafayette

· 94.7 FM WYLK North Shore

· 1240 AM KANE New Iberia

· 97.5 FM KTJZ Tallulah

· 104.9 FM WCJU Columbia, MS

· 104.9 FM WBUV Gulfport/Biloxi, MS

· 950 AM WHSY Hattiesburg, MS

· 103.7 FM WPNN Pensacola, FL

Fans can download the Pelicans Mobile App presented by Verizon to enjoy exclusive content 365 days a year, including stats, breaking news and analysis. Additionally, fans can listen to the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, a podcast devoted to Pelicans coverage. New shows are posted Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on Pelicans.com, iTunes, Pelicans App, Google Play, and TuneIn. Additionally, fans can tune in to any of the Pelicans’ radio affiliate networks across the Gulf South. For more information on the nearest Pelicans radio affiliate, please visit https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/broadcasting.

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}