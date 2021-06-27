New Orleans’ Kerry Kittles discusses induction into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES, La. – After a year-long delay, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 was officially inducted Saturday.

Amongst the 11 members of the class was former St Aug, Villanova, and NBA standout Kerry Kittles.

“It means a lot to me,” said Kittles. “I’ve always had a connection with folks from Louisiana because I spent my entire childhood here. As I said before, my family is all over the state of Louisiana so you have that bond and shared experience. Even thought I didn’t play after high school here I’ve always had my roots and spent time here.”

Kittles led the Purple Knights to a 66-5 record in his final two seasons at St Aug, including a state title as a senior in 1992.

At Villanova, Kittles led the Wildcats to their first Big East Tournament title his junior year and went on to become the No. 8 selection of the 1996 NBA Draft by the New Jersey Nets.

Kittles played 8 seasons in the NBA, averaging 14.1 points per game.

To hear more from the New Orleans native, click on the video above.